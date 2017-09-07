Some people escaping Irma are making their way to the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of thousands of people from Florida are evacuating the state in fear of Hurricane Irma.

“There isn’t any gas in the town where I'm from and the shelves are empty with water. There is no water,” said Mya Roberson, who lives in the Tampa area.

Roberson said she got out before many of her neighbors.

“There weren't any buses or flights so I didn't have a choice but to drive,” Roberson said.

Roberson is stopping in the Triad on her 22-hour journey to Washington D.C. and others are planning to stay in the area.

Michael Reynolds is the president of the Guilford County Hotel Association.

“The compression has certainly reached this area from what I've seen at this hotel and hotels some of my peers have,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is also the GM of the Courtyard by Marriott on Wendover, where rooms for Monday and Tuesday are expected to sell out.

“Marriott has relaxed their pet policy so that if people are traveling with their pets, they will be allowed to take them into our rooms. Normally we would not be able to do that,” Reynolds said.

The Hilton Garden in Greensboro is sold out on Monday and is getting close to booked just before and after. Its staff says many people staying there are from South Carolina.

“As the hotel community, we want to make sure we serve our community and not just in the Triad, but the entire Southeast. For those in need. It is the right thing to do,” Reynolds said.

Another hotel we spoke with said they have special prices for those getting away from the storm.

“I left my fish behind, plants, a lot of material things, but that wasn't really important to me I felt like if I get my life out of this then I'm doing well,” Roberson said.

The Greensboro Visitor’s Bureau says it is collecting information about availability from local hotels so that anyone in need could call them to find a place to stay.