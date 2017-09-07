Silver Alert issued for missing Burlington woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing out of Burlington, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Tammy Albright-Coriel, 46, was last seen on Alamance Road in Burlington. She was reported missing on Wednesday but was last seen at 10 p.m. on Aug. 31.

She is white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

Albright-Coriel is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Police say she is driving a gray, 2017 Toyota Tacoma with South Carolina license NSI-335.

Anyone with information about Albright-Coriel’s whereabouts should contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.