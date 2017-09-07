‘She loved helping everybody’: 12-year-old drowns trying to save cousins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, N.C. -- A 12-year-old girl in Georgia for a family reunion drowned Sunday afternoon while trying to save her cousins.

A'Jada McGuire and her family were at a lake near West Point when the little girl noticed her cousin, 12-year-old Carlton Woodall, and his twin brother struggling in the water, WSB-TV. Before any adults could help, McGuire jumped in the water.

McGuire was able to hand one cousin up to her uncle before she and Woodall went under and was swept away in the current.

“He reached to grab her, but by that time the current had grabbed her and she had taken her last breath,” said Tara Thomas, A'Jada's mother.

Their bodies were recovered by dive teams three hours later.

“That was the kind of person she was. She loved helping everybody,” Thomas said.