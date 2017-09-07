Professor: It’s ‘plausible’ too much cold medicine caused NC man to stab wife to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A professor at the UNC School of Pharmacy says it is "plausible" that a North Carolina man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death did so after taking too much cold medicine.

"As a pharmacist, it was one of the first things that caught my attention when I saw there was a medication that could have potentially been overdosed," Dr. Stefanie Ferreri told WTVD. "And the side effects that the person was talking about are typical side effects of the medication that he was taking."

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive in Raleigh. Police identified the woman as Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps.

Police have charged 28-year-old Matthew James Phelps with murder. The couple had been married since November 2016.

During the 911 call, Phelps said he thinks he killed his wife in a dream and woke up to find himself covered in blood and her dead on the floor.

"I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it. I can't believe this."

Phelps told the dispatcher he had taken Coricidin Cough and Cold HBP, and Dr. Ferreri said the active ingredient in that drug that causes the symptoms the caller described is called Dextromethorphan.

"Dextromethorphan, which is a cough suppressant, typically helps people sleep at night when they have a common cold when they are coughing," Ferreri said. "And typically that is the medication that has been notorious for causing hallucinations or euphoria or agitation if taken in too high of doses."

Though she's never heard of the level of violence involved in the murder, she thinks the husband's claim is at least plausible.

"It depends on what other things were in the patient's system or what other things could be interacting with the medication. But it could be a possibility, yes."