Postal Service driver charged with DWI in fatal moped crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The US Postal Service mail delivery vehicle driver accused of killing a moped driver in a head-on collision in Lexington Wednesday afternoon has been charged with driving while impaired, according to a press release.

The unmarked postal vehicle driven by Debra Yarborough, of Welcome, was traveling west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the scooter was traveling east. The two vehicles collided near the intersection of Tussey Street.

The scooter driver, identified as 22-year-old Daquan Jamal Monicure, was killed and Yarborough was taken to Lexington Hospital.

The mail vehicle went off the roadway after the crash, flipping over and causing minor injuries to the driver. She is currently listed in fair condition.

Lexington police are doing a reconstruction investigation to determine exactly why these vehicles collided on a wide four-lane road.