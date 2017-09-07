People upset over water prices on Amazon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People wanting to send bottled water to loved ones in Irma’s path have been outraged by the prices online.

Customers have expressed concern that prices from some merchants seemed abnormally high on Amazon.

In response to concerns, an Amazon spokesperson told FOX8, “To protect customers, we’ve removed several offers from third-party sellers that exceeded the recent average sales price.”

FOX8’s Natalie Wilson went shopping to find out whether or not people are better off shipping water themselves, or if online prices aren’t so outrageous after all.