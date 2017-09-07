× NC boy accidentally shoots himself after finding gun in car

STATESVILLE, N.C. –Police are investigating after they say a North Carolina boy accidentally shot himself early Thursday morning, WSOC reports.

Officers say the child was shot just before 7 a.m. on Compton Park Road in Statesville.

Iredell County EMS said the child’s head was grazed by the bullet and he was not seriously hurt.

The child’s age has not been released.

Investigators say he discovered the gun inside a car.