Jose expected to become 'major hurricane'

Jose is expected to become a “major hurricane” by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is about 715 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, and maximum sustained winds are 90 mph.

Jose is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours and become a major hurricane.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Antigua and Barbuda

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: