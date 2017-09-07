× ‘It’ prank makes its way to the Triad; red balloon found tied to sewer gate in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – It appears as if the “It” balloon prank has made its way to Winston-Salem.

A red balloon was found tied to a sewer gate Thursday near the intersection of Reynolda Road and Canal Drive.

The red balloon is in reference to the Stephen King horror movie “It,” which hits theaters on Friday.

The movie is about a group of kids who band together when a monster, taking the appearance of a clown, begins hunting children.

Another red balloon was found tied to a sewer gate in Lancaster County, Penn.

The incident happened after Pennsylvania State Police issued a release saying there could be more clown sightings because of the movie, KDKA reports.