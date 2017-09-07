Hurricane Irma may have destroyed one of the world’s most famous airports

Hurricane Irma may have destroyed a world famous airport where planes flew over thrill-seeking tourists’ heads.

Princess Juliana International Airport is located on the island of Saint Martin, which suffered widespread destruction by Hurricane Irma on Wednesday, the Washington Post reports.

Twitter user Bondtehond later posted pictures of the airport.

The images show massive damage to the airport’s facility, including the dock and seafront areas.

Airport St. Martin unreachable at the moment. High priority for the delivery of help and supplies. #Irma pic.twitter.com/7I8Qqmauvj — Koninklijke Marine (@kon_marine) September 7, 2017

The storm is currently tracking west-northwest and a hurricane watch has been issued for parts of south Florida and the Florida Keys.

Irma currently has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph.

