Hurricane Irma makes digital walkie-talkie top app online

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma has led to the growth in popularity for walkie-talkie app Zello, which now tops Apple’s app store chart.

As Hurricane Irma tracks toward the United States, leaving at least 13 dead in the Caribbean, the walkie-talkie app has become a go-to tool for rescuers, according to the Washington Post.

Alexey Gavrilov, founder and chief technology officer for Zello wrote about the influx of downloads in a blog post on Wednesday.

“We have seen a large number of people signing up for Zello in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Over 1 million people have joined in the last day, with most coming from Puerto Rico and Florida,” Gavrilov wrote.

Zellow sent a series of tweets about the downloads on Tuesday, saying they’re experiencing an “unusually high rate of sign ups” which led to performance issues for some users.

600,000 new users joined Zello today. — Zello Inc (@Zello) September 6, 2017

There is a massive misinformation among users in Puerto Rico that Zello will work without internet. It will *not*, please RT. — Zello Inc (@Zello) September 6, 2017

Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 storm as of the National Hurricane Center‘s 11 a.m. advisory and the storm continues to move on a west-northwest track.

A hurricane watch has been issued for parts of south Florida and the Florida Keys. Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph.

