Evacuation lifted after officials find smoke at Guilford County middle school

UPDATE — 9:15 a.m.: The evacuation has been lifted.

Fire officials say the smoke was coming from the HVAC unit attached to the ceiling.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Fire officials are investigating reports of smoke inside Northeast Guilford Middle School in Guilford County, according to Nora Shoptaw with Guilford County Schools.

New arrivals to the school will be held outside until all-clear is given, and the school system will notify parents when classes resume as normal.

Shoptaw said she learned of the smoke around 7:30 a.m.

FOX8 has a crew headed to the scene.