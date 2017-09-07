Guilford County Commissioners to pet owners: spay/neuter or pay up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Guilford County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance change Thursday night that imposes a $200 fine to pet owners who don't spay or neuter their animal.

Under the new requirements, all owned dogs and cats over six months of age must be spayed or neutered. The only exception is to buy an unaltered animal permit from Animal Services for $200.

A tag will be issued identifying the animal as an unaltered animal and must be displayed at all times. The ordinance change becomes effective Jan. 1, 2018.

For 90 days after the effective date, warning citations will be issued for unaltered animals without a permit. If the animal is altered within 30 days, the citation will be waived.

Donna Lawrence, a member of the Animal Services Advisory Board, said this is a major step toward saving the lives of animals in Guilford County

"It's just another tool we can use to stop this over-population of cats and dogs," Lawrence said. "It's a way to help the animals from having to be euthanized."

This is the third action item the board has put in front of Commissioners in the last eight months and Lawrence said it won't be the last.