× Greensboro applies for Amazon’s second headquarters; project could possibly bring 50k jobs to area

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mayor Nancy Vaughan has confirmed that Greensboro has applied for Amazon’s second headquarters, which could potentially bring 50,000 jobs to the area.

The New York Times reported that Amazon is searching for a second headquarters in North America, a project that would cost as much as $5 billion to build and run.

The retail giant is headquartered in Seattle and is calling the development HQ2.

The company has listed several requirements for the new location including “a stable and business-friendly environment” and a metropolitan area with more than one million.

“We expect HQ2 to be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive, said in a statement. “Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in upfront and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. We’re excited to find a second home.”

Read more: The New York Times