Former pharmacy tech starts organic skincare business in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- “Good morning, how are you doing?” shouts Camilia Majette, from across the aisle at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

She is greeting yet another returning customer – once they try her products, they tend to stay – on a typical Saturday morning.

"It has olive oil, grapeseed,” she says of one of her facial cleansers. “So all skin-loving oils.”

Majette’s company is called Nailah’s Shea. Nailah after her daughter, shea after the tropical, African tree that produces the nuts that many skincare products are made from. But owning a skincare company wasn’t how she originally planned to spend her life.

“I was a journalism major at North Carolina A&T,” she says. “I also have a degree in health services administration.”

Perhaps it was that – and her time working at an Eckerd Drug Store near campus – that got her on her current path.

“I always had a love for natural remedies and learning more about nature and remedies,” she says and she learned how to make much of it, working as a pharmacy tech. Then, once she was married and had children, they were having some skin issues, like eczema, and she was using products to heal that.

“Some of the organic ones that I wanted to us on my family - very expensive - so I felt at that time that I wanted to start making my own products,” and Nailah’s Shea was born.

“Being an entrepreneur was always a type of - always a dream of mine and a goal that I wanted to set for myself and I wanted to share something that I made that's natural with others that's cost-efficient, as well,” says Majette. “I first started sharing my products with family and friends and I would look for feedback from them and they would give it to me.”

See how she makes her products in this edition of the Buckley Report.