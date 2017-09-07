Dozens arrive in the Piedmont from Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- While the roads are busy, the airports have been too. A lot of people in Florida booking flights to head north.

Thursday, dozens of people arrived at Piedmont International Airport in Greensboro from Orlando.

“Yeah, I’m getting anxious,” said George Davis.

Davis came all the way from Virginia to pick up his wife, daughter and two grandsons on that flight from Orlando.

“You got to do what you got to do for family,” he stated.

His wife went to go visit their daughter and grandson in Florida earlier this week and like many in that area Thursday, escaping the potential destructive path of Hurricane Irma.

The flight eventually arrived shortly after 7 p.m. into Greensboro. Passengers telling FOX8 that it was delayed because some mechanical issues.

The delays caused families at PTI to wait for hours.

“I was there with storm coming and I knew I was coming back home so I just said Lord get me here safely,” said Belinda Gardner, who was coming back home to Greensboro.

The last flight out of Orlando Sanford International Airport ahead of Hurricane Irma is planning to leave Saturday afternoon.​