20-year-old woman shot at her home in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was injured after being shot in the arm at her home in Burlington on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Stout Street in reference to the shooting, police said in a press release.

Police said the victim was standing in her kitchen when she was shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover.

The victim was unable to provide the identity of the shooter, according to Burlington police.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously at Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method with possible cash rewards.