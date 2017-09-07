10 sharks found in home’s basement pool

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. — Ten sharks, seven alive and three dead, were seized from a basement pool in a New York home last month.

On Aug. 23, officers were called to a home in LaGrangeville and found seven live sandbar sharks, a dead hammerhead and two dead leopard sharks in a 15-foot-diameter above ground pool in the home’s basement, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.

The sharks measured between two and four feet long.

Wildlife officials transferred the surviving sharks to the Long Island Aquarium after measuring and tagging them.

No one has been charged.

The @NYSDEC found 7 live sharks and 3 dead ones in the pool of a LaGrangeville home 🦈🤔https://t.co/miZIK1RjRu pic.twitter.com/w4zn5Lkwl7 — Geoff Wilson (@Geoff_LW) September 6, 2017