Wedding ring missing for 11 years found in family’s toilet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Colorado family found a lost wedding ring in a toilet over the Labor Day weekend, according to KDVR.

The Hatsfield family is currently remodeling their home. On Monday, their daughter, Kiara, went to move a toilet to the garage when she thought she found a rusty washer.

After she showed her parents the washer, Sheila Hatfield quickly recognized her missing wedding ring.

“I was looking at it and [my husband's] like, ‘What is that?’” Shiela told KDVR. “And I was like, do you know what this is? It’s my wedding ring!”

Shiela last saw her ring 11 years ago when Kiara, who was then 3, took it from her nightstand.

“I heard them go chink, chink and I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, where’s my ring?’,” she said.

Sheila and her husband spent countless hours tearing the house apart to find the ring. They checked under furniture, in between the carpet and wall, and they even took bookshelves apart to look for it.

“We stuck cameras down in the vents to see if it had fallen down,” she said. “Our last resort was I called a few psychics.”

However, none of it worked. Sheila assumed the ring was lost forever.

“I was in tears for a lot of nights wondering why it happened and where it could be,” she said.

Sheila said the ring was covered in crusty calcium and hard water deposits, but it cleaned up good as new.

“I now know I can find treasure absolutely anywhere,” she said.