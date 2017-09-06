Trump’s Caribbean mansion in the path of Hurricane Irma

President Donald Trump owns a multi-million dollar mansion on the Carribean island of Saint Martin and Hurricane Irma is coming right at it, the Miami Herald reports.

The $16 million mansion, named Château des Palmiers, could be in danger after the National Hurricane Center listed a hurricane warning for Saint Martin.

The mansion includes 11 bedrooms, 12 full baths, and 4.8 acres, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

Irma hit the Caribbean island of Barbuda overnight and has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. It aimed at several islands, including Puerto Rico, Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the US Virgin Islands.

It’s too early to tell whether it will make landfall on the US mainland, but forecasts show it could churn toward Florida over the weekend.

Scroll through our brand new pictures of Chateau Des Palmiers. It's absolutely fabulous. 9 bedrooms. Two pools. Beachfront. Tennis courts. It's huuuuuge! A post shared by St. Martin Sotheby's Realty (@sxmsir) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT