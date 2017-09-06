Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Gulf of Mexico

As Hurricane Irma continues its path of destruction across the Caribbean and towards Florida, Tropical Storm Katia has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Katia currently poses no immediate threat to land but is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center. Katia is expected to stay offshore through Friday morning.

The storm is currently centered about 105 miles east of Tampico, Mexico, and maximum sustained winds are 40 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect but a tropical storm watch could be required for portions of the Mexican state of Veracruz at some point Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Jose formed over the Atlantic on Tuesday and could become a hurricane by Friday.