Triad stocks up on supplies for possibility of Irma impact

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jeff Baggett woke up Wednesday morning to see the path of Hurricane Irma shift further east. With the possibility of it barreling up the Carolina coast, he decided to take action.

"Take off work to get to the coast, got to get the house ready," Baggett said.

He's got a house in Morehead City and wants to bring in the boat and shut off the water and power early just in case.

"If you wait until the last minute then Lowe's is packed, you know you can't get any boards or anything," Baggett said. "Sometimes you can't even get in because traffic going in is bad as well as traffic going out."

As for supplies, Randleman native Allie Jefferson has dealt with hurricanes before and has a short list.

"Non-perishable foods, water, batteries for flashlights," she said. "A lot of people buy generators."

"When I lived in Florida we went I think a week without power," Jefferson said.

Jefferson had to outlast Hurricane Ivan back then, but now feels more confident this time around.

"The more prepared you are, the better," she said.

The folks at Lowe's Home Improvement off I-85 in Greensboro have seen folks already come in to stock up on supplies.

"Guy just earlier came in from Fayetteville and said he tried to get a generator in the Fayetteville area and couldn't find one," Assistant Manager Jack Bailey said. "It was actually for his business, a lot of the businesses are already getting prepared."

Folks also think portable phone chargers and weather alert radios can come in handy, along with plywood for boarding up windows and chainsaws for folks who feel they want to pitch in cleaning up fallen trees and limbs in the aftermath.

People who have dealt with hurricanes before also recommend things like baby wipes and hand sanitizer in case your water is shut off, and to secure items in your back yard in case there are strong winds.