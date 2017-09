Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local Irma preparations -- with the chance this storm could impact us here in the Piedmont Triad, how emergency managers are getting ready and what you should be doing right now.

Car into house for the second time -- yes, it's happened again in Guilford County. What made this different from the last time.

Plus our sports team will have a preview of Panthers-49ers season opener this weekend.

We'll see you in just a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.