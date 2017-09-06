Stokes County native in Puerto Rico prepares for Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Stokes County native Brian Smith lives and works in San Juan, Puerto Rico as a teacher and minister.

As Hurricane Irma continues its path of destruction across the Caribbean and towards the United States, Smith and his family are preparing for the storm's landfall in Puerto Rico.

As of Wednesday morning, it has been relatively calm in San Juan, but Smith says it is beginning to rain and winds are picking up.

He lives about a half-mile from the ocean and plans to "bunker down" with his family at his mother-in-law's house.

He says they're in the process of getting important papers and documents out of their house.