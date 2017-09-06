South Carolina governor declares state of emergency ahead of Irma’s arrival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, S.C. -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma's arrival.

McMaster announced the state of emergency just after noon Wednesday.

The tweet read, "The state of emergency allows one of the best, most experienced emergency response teams on earth to begin organizing response efforts."

The massive storm was located just west of St. Maarten. It was moving west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. It aimed at several islands, including Puerto Rico, Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the US Virgin Islands.

