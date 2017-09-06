Police ‘terrified’ after red ‘It’ balloons tied to sewer grate

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania police are “terrified” after they found red “It” balloons tied to a sewer grate.

The Lititz Borough Police Department posted pictures of the balloon on Facebook Tuesday, citing a “local prankster” and the upcoming release of the Stephen King’s horror classic as the cause.

“We want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons and respectfully request they do not do that again,” the post read.

The incident happened after Pennsylvania State Police issued a release saying there could be more clown sightings because of the movie, KDKA reports.

The department’s post ends with a memorable line from the book: “You’ll float too.”

“It” hits theaters on Friday.