Piedmont woman spends birthday in a coma after hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Piedmont woman is spending her birthday in a coma after High Point police say she was injured in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning.

High Point police are still looking for the driver of a 1997 to 2001 gold Toyota Camry that allegedly fled the Eastchester and Haverly drives area around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

”Honestly I can't believe somebody could be so heartless to look at my mother on the ground like that and just leave her,” said Dylan Black, whose mom was injured.

Shay Black’s children say their mom was riding her motorcycle to work in High Point Tuesday morning.

”Helmet, glasses, boots, the works, she won't leave the house without it,” Black said.

Now, the mother of two and grandmother of one is in the intensive care unit at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Her children say she is in a coma, on a ventilator and had a broken collar bone and ribs.

”It might be as early as two weeks before we hear her voice again, could be a month, two months at this point we don't really know,” Black said. “It sucks because today was her birthday and she's going to spend it in a coma in the hospital and I don't think that's very fair to her.”