Out of the Garden project expansion in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Out of the Garden Project in Guilford County is making more room in their warehouse space to provide more space to feed others.

The added 3,000-square-foot expansion will allow for more preparation space for volunteers to sort through meals and pack for their backpack program.

"So it's exciting for us, its unfortunate the reason because there's so many hungry children but we're the largest providers of food to children in the Piedmont and we serve about 10 percent of those in need," Executive Director and President Don Milholin said.

Milholin said Monday the separate entryway should be complete then volunteers will paint.

Another addition to the workspace is a 24x24 cooler that can hold up to 30 palates for fresh produce.

"That's a lot more food that we can handle than before and the purpose of that is it extends the life of the produce," Milholin said.

Thanks to the Weaver Foundation and the Pratt Family Foundation, the cooler and incidental expenses of the construction has not interrupted their budget to service the community.

Each months Out of the Garden Project serves 200,000 meals.