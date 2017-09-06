Men’s Health: Depression and Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in four American adults experience mental illness in a given year, with depression being one of the most common types of mental health disorders. In the world, there is one death by suicide every 40 seconds. Millions of people all over the world deal with depression every day, and it can affect men, women, and children of all ages and backgrounds.

Both men and women experience depression, but men often feel a greater stigma surrounding mental illness and are less likely to seek treatment. For many men, depression and other mental health disorders are perceived as weaknesses, and to avoid looking weak many men will put off treatment. Depression is a serious illness that in some cases can lead to self-harm and suicide, which is why prompt treatment is so important.

At Cone Health, care teams are working to eliminate the stigma of depression to help men seek the treatment they need. Just like heart disease or diabetes, mental health disorders are a disease, not something the individual has chosen. Creating an open environment where mental health can be openly discussed, accepted and treated is important to the recovery of all patients. If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, urge them to seek treatment! For immediate assistance, call the Cone Health Helpline at 336-832-9700.

Cone Health Behavioral Health has an exceptional team of therapists, psychiatrists, nurses and other behavioral healthcare professionals dedicated to treating individuals suffering from depression and helping them recover.

Spokesperson Background:

Debbie Cunningham is president of Women's Hospital and of Cone Health’s Behavioral Health Services. She is also senior vice president, Cone Health. Cunningham was previously president of Annie Penn Hospital since 2014.

Cunningham holds a doctorate degree in nursing practice from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa; a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville; and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from West Virginia University, Morganton. She also has a post-master's certificate as an adult/gerontological nurse practitioner from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.