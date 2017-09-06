Man shot by officer after multi-vehicle crash in Asheboro faces attempted murder charges

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man who was shot by police after a crash Monday night in Asheboro now faces attempted murder charges, according to a news release from Asheboro police.

Daniel Eric Schexnider, 25, of Asheboro, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony hit-and-run with injury, aggressive driving, possession of a firearm by felon, driving while license revoked and discharging a firearm inside the city.

The incident started as a crash around 11 p.m. on North Fayetteville Street, police say. As an officer approached the wreck, an armed man believed to be involved in the incident, later identified as Schexnider, allegedly fired at the officer.

The Asheboro officer returned fired and hit Schexnider. He ran from the scene but was arrested a short distance away.

Schexnider was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The officer, who has more than 22 years of experience, was not injured in the shooting.

Jessica Welch was in another car involved in the accident with her boyfriend when she says her ex, Schexnider, ran them off the road.

She says her boyfriend was injured in that crash, currently in the hospital with a broken nose and brain bleed.

Police are investigating why the man fired at the officer.

Schexnider is being held in the Randolph County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond.