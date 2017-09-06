Man accused of sexual assault at 2 NC nursing homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is accused of sexual assaults at two North Carolina nursing homes, WSOC reports.

Alphonso Dawkins, 31, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree forcible sex offense.

Police responded Thursday night to the Charlotte Health and Rehab Center in Charlotte in response to a possible sexual assault.

Officers said Dawkins was in the victim’s room around 11:41 p.m. and claimed he was a family member. A witness called 911 and described Dawkins’ vehicle.

At 2:40 a.m., police responded to the Brian Center Health and Rehab on Redmann Road. A victim told officers she was asleep and was woken up by a man in bed with her.

Police said the description of the car in both incidents matched Dawkins’ and investigators say that Dawkins confessed to both crimes.