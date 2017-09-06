Longtime Boys & Girls Club staff member honored by Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- You can’t get far at the Ken Carlson Boys & Girls Club without meeting Faye Little.

If she is not at her desk, she is most likely greeting kids as soon as they get off the bus.

After volunteering for two years, Little became a staff member with the Boys & Girls Club.

In October, she will celebrate 28 years as a staff member.

She is the receptionist at the Ken Carlson Boys & Girls Club, where she has been for nine years.

Little, who has met thousands of children, is affectionately known as “Mama J” to some.

She enjoys having the opportunity to make a lasting impression on a child’s life.

“Children need to be motivated. We have so many children going the wrong way, in the wrong direction and this place can be like their home away from home,” Little said.

Her impact hasn’t gone unnoticed.

To her surprise, she was honored by The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem at its annual Boys & Girls Club dinner.

Little didn’t know about the award until she was called on stage.

She was presented with a plaque honoring her years of service.

At 73, Little says as long as she has her health, she plans to keep working.