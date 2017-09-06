Hurricane Irma Live Blog Updates
Donate to to Hurricane Harvey relief

Live blog: Hurricane Irma

Posted 9:10 am, September 6, 2017, by

As Hurricane Irma heads toward the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico — and possibly Florida, according to the latest projections by the National Hurricane Center — follow along in our live blog for the very latest.

 

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 201710:25 am

Florida Gov. Rick Scott during Wednesday morning briefing:
– Hurricane Irma is bigger and stronger than Hurricane Andrew, which devastated much of Florida.
– All road tolls have been waived in Florida
– More supplies are on the way to stores

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:30 am

St. Martin is currently in the eye of the storm.

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:29 am

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:28 am

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:24 am

Officials in the Florida Keys say they expect to announce a mandatory evacuation for visitors starting Wednesday and for residents starting Thursday.

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:23 am

Key West International Airport is preparing to close as Hurricane Irma approaches the island chain. The final flight out of the Keys, Delta Flight 567, is scheduled to depart for Atlanta at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:18 am

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:18 am

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:17 am

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:16 am

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:16 am
Supplies are flying off the shelves in South Florida.

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:15 am

Hurricane Irma still has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. Here’s the difference in hurricane intensity levels — and what a Category 5 storm can do.

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:13 am

Miami Hurricanes have canceled their game against Arkansas due to Irma.

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:13 am

Lines to get gas are growing longer throughout South Florida.

Stephanie Doyle September 6, 20179:12 am

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says 7,000 more members of the National Guard will be deployed in Florida by Friday morning.