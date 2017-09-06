Live blog: Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma heads toward the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico — and possibly Florida, according to the latest projections by the National Hurricane Center — follow along in our live blog for the very latest.
St. Martin is currently in the eye of the storm.
Many shelves at the Target on Biscayne Blvd. look a little something like this. Bread is gone. Canned soup is out. Water on the way tomorrow pic.twitter.com/2xOxuq8HUV
Many helping hands @MiamiBeachFire @MiamiBeachPD as Miami Beach hands out FREE sandbags to their residents @nbc6 (behind Miami Beach High) pic.twitter.com/g7rQDS6zp1
Officials in the Florida Keys say they expect to announce a mandatory evacuation for visitors starting Wednesday and for residents starting Thursday.
Key West International Airport is preparing to close as Hurricane Irma approaches the island chain. The final flight out of the Keys, Delta Flight 567, is scheduled to depart for Atlanta at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday night.
Dolphins won’t open season at home Sunday because of Hurricane Irma https://t.co/jA595uiOrS pic.twitter.com/wiFk4wlTCK
Hurricane Irma is heading straight for Trump’s Caribbean mansion, report says https://t.co/2zudOrkSay pic.twitter.com/ys6v5v85bH
Hurricane Irma: Home Depot is ready for the storm with convoy of supplies rolling into South Florida https://t.co/6Dg7tdJS11 pic.twitter.com/qumcWRJ9Px
Pentagon diverts 2 warships, Marine expeditionary unit for Hurricane Irma relief. https://t.co/AVRt4G4pL7 pic.twitter.com/RvnSLcg7X0
Help us help you. We want to help fellow readers find water, gas and other supplies. https://t.co/gbKs3pPiBh pic.twitter.com/UpgpodFeKl
Hurricane Irma still has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. Here’s the difference in hurricane intensity levels — and what a Category 5 storm can do.
Miami Hurricanes have canceled their game against Arkansas due to Irma.
Lines to get gas are growing longer throughout South Florida.
Looking for water or gas? Here are some places that have them. https://t.co/g6GRo49JOq pic.twitter.com/xqLFMvRfaV
Florida Gov. Rick Scott says 7,000 more members of the National Guard will be deployed in Florida by Friday morning.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott during Wednesday morning briefing:
– Hurricane Irma is bigger and stronger than Hurricane Andrew, which devastated much of Florida.
– All road tolls have been waived in Florida
– More supplies are on the way to stores