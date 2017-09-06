Interactive map lets NC residents check on flooding in their area

With rain in the Triad today and Hurricane Irma on people’s minds, there is a helpful interactive map that lets North Carolina residents check on flooding in their area.

The Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network was created more than a decade ago to provide real-time flood information for flood plain locations across the state.

The network has nearly 550 gauges and integrated technologies that collect, map, analyze and communicate the extent of flood hazard and the estimated impact.

Click here to use FIMAN’s interactive map.