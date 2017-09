An extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma has its eyes on Florida, but has shifted to the east slightly, causing the South Carolina governor to declare a State of Emergency there.

Hurricane Irma remained a Category 5 storm as of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory, its eye passing over Barbuda about 1:47 a.m.

