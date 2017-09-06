Greensboro prepares for possible Irma impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As the rain pours over Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon, a constant flow of traffic is coming and going from the city's Field Operations office.

"Making sure that our trucks, backhoes, tools and generators have been checked out and are ready to go," Greensboro's Street Maintenance Division Manager Mike Mabe said.

Staff members are also meeting and reviewing their safety procedures in case heavy rains from Hurricane Irma rain over the city. Areas like Latham Park, Revolution Mill and Pinecroft Road are some of the 25 known sections of Greensboro that are prone to flooding. Over the next few days, city crews will keep a very close eye on these locations.

"This week we are redoubling those efforts to make sure those areas have been looked at," Mabe said "If there's any issues with blockage, get those areas taken care of."

While flood prone areas are getting a second look, Mabe reminds us that if you see a problem, call the city.

"Problems can pop up anywhere. Don't assume we know about it." Mabe said. "Please call the city and report it so we can investigate and make sure it's taken care of."

If you live in Greensboro and see a problem, call the Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489).