× Gov. Cooper declaring State of Emergency for North Carolina ahead of possible Irma impact

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon that he is declaring a State of Emergency for the entire state of North Carolina ahead of the possible impact of Hurricane Irma.

The State of Emergency will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday, Cooper said.

“You need to start preparing for some type of impact,” Cooper said.

.@NC_Governor Cooper: we ask you to get ready, update emergency kit, stay informed on latest #ncwx updates, visit https://t.co/uk1F4TZfDg — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) September 6, 2017

Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 storm as of the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory and the storm continues to move on a northwest track.

Irma has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph with gusts up to 225 mph.