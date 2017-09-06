× Florida sheriff: Residents with active warrants seeking shelter from hurricane still go to jail

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Even with a Category 5 hurricane projected to strike the state, one Florida sheriff is making sure criminals remain on high alert.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a warning Wednesday morning, letting residents with active warrants know that even with the threat of Hurricane Irma, they’ll still be taken to jail.

The post read, “If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail.”

If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

The post was in reply to an earlier tweet saying that “LEOs will be at every shelter checking IDs.”

The massive storm was located just west of St. Maarten. It was moving west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. It aimed at several islands, including Puerto Rico, Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the US Virgin Islands.

