Carolina Panthers’ Kelvin Benjamin dedicates season to his late mom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In what is typically an exciting time for many NFL players, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is experiencing one of the toughest times in his life.

Kelvin Benjamin, who lost his mother before the start of training, is entering his third full season after tearing his ACL in 2015.

“That was my everything, man,” Benjamin told Panthers.com. “Through thick and thin, she raised me. She was always there for me. If I ever needed someone to talk to, if I had a bad game, or if the media was getting on me or social media was getting on me – my mom was always there. I lost somebody dear to my heart.”

Benjamin first posted about his mother’s passing on Instagram on July 28.

The post read, “I Buried my mom last weekend. I was in a dark place. But been around my bros! It crazy how I I feed off there Energy. Love mom keep watching over me.”

When asked about her passing, Benjamin said he’s devoting the season to her.

“I’m playing for my mom,” Benjamin said. “I’m dedicating every snap, every play, every time I step on the field for my mom.”

For his career, Benjamin has 136 receptions for 1,949 yards and 16 touchdowns.

