Car crashes into High Point woman’s house for 2nd time

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- All Donna Hix can do at the moment is to stay strong.

"My mom, she had a heart attack and they had to take her to the hospital," Hix explained. "I've got to be strong for my mom."

Hix said they woke up to an SUV smashing into their house around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

She explained the stress of the incident forced her mom to have a heart attack and be taken to the hospital.

"This could've easily been my bedroom," Hix pointed out.

She mentioned to see this crash brings back a familiar sight.

"This is the second time this has happened to my mom's house," Hix explained.

She said the first incident was a few years ago.

That's when a driver drove across the yard and smashed into the from porch.

Hix pointed out something drivers need to be more careful of Kivett Drive.

"Curves and secondary roads and anything you can imagine, I'm taking a look at it," North Carolina Department of Transportation Division Seven Traffic Engineer Dawn McPherson said.

She mentioned these incidents call for an evaluation of the road.

"Take a look at a curb at a house but I'm going to expand that out to the whole roadway and look at the whole roadway," McPherson explained.

McPherson said changes to the speed limit or road signs can come from an evaluation.

"Make some recommendations and you can actually see a decrease in the crash rates," McPherson explained.

Hix pointed out her mom will be fine and gives all the credit to faith.

"It's just the good lord looking out for us," Hix said.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of Wednesday's incident was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane.