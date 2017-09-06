× All lanes of I-40 Eastbound shut down in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Davie County are closed due to a wreck, according to an alert from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed near U.S. 64 near Mocksville at Mile Marker 168.

The crash happened at around 11:20 a.m.

The road should reopen around 1:30 p.m.

Motorists traveling east must take Exit 162 (US-64). Travel on US-64 East for 7.5 miles to reaccess I-85.