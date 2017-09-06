$45k in property stolen from Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a break-in at a business.

At 5:48 a.m. Wednesday, officers came to Mid Stake Marketing, located at 1503 Hanover Road, after the break-in was reported.

The owner of the business said that between Monday and Tuesday, people forced their way into the business and stole approximately $45,000 in property.

The majority of the stolen property consisted of motorcycles, both street and off-road styles.

Anyone with information on this break-in is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.