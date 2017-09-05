Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle Tuesday morning, according to a news release from High Point police.

Officers came to the intersection of Eastchester and Haverly drives after a report of a hit-and-run at 9:55 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the roadway suffering from a serious head injury. The woman was determined to be the only person on the motorcycle.

The woman was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro and was listed in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle was described as an older model Toyota Camry, possibly gold in color. Witnesses said the car had dull paint and it appeared as if it had not been washed in some time. High Point police believe the vehicle will have minor damage to the driver’s side quarter panel, left rear wheel or rear bumper area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.