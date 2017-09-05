Winston-Salem native bracing for Hurricane Irma in Virgin Islands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands -- People in the Caribbean Islands are bracing for what could be catastrophic storm.

Now, as a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Irma is making a beeline towards that area.

“It's actually pretty calm right now. Yeah, for right now it's gorgeous, but you can definitely feel that it is escalating a bit,” said Chris Thomas, as he walked around his home.

Thomas and his girlfriend live in St. Thomas, which is the capital city of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He, along with people in the community, have been doing what they can to prepare for what could happen as Irma inches closer.

“[Tuesday] it was actually pretty crazy. Home Depot and kind of our bigger grocery stores, people were running around doing their last minute preparations and what not. It does feel a little frantic. Traffic is heavy,” Thomas said.

“All of the work right now is just trying to prepare as best we can. As you can see all of windows and what not are boarded,” he said.

Thomas is originally from Winston-Salem, but for the past six years on and off he has called St. Thomas home.

He says he is planning to stay and brace for whatever comes.

“This is our home now and it's important to us,” Thomas said.

