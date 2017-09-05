UNC Charlotte professor killed, boyfriend arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is accused of killing a UNC Charlotte professor inside her apartment, WSOC reports.

Donny Franklin was booked into jail late Monday afternoon.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Jeannine Skinner.

She was found dead Friday morning after officers were called to the Ayrsley Town Center on Kings Parade Boulevard, just off South Tryon Street near Interstate 485.

Investigators say Skinner’s death appeared to be domestic violence-related.

Skinner’s colleagues say she was a rising star in the psychology department, loved by her students and co-workers.

Dr. Eric Heggestad, the department chair, said they are all in disbelief.

“It feels like losing a family member in a lot of ways,” Heggestad said. “She hadn’t been here long but she was making a really strong impact.”

Skinner was also involved in research at a local senior center to improve cognitive function in aging adults. She moved to Charlotte after she earned her Ph.D. at Howard University.