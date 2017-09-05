Uh oh, Spaghetti-O’s… And Jell-O?! ‘Retro’ recipe going viral on social media

Spaghetti-Os… and Jell-O?!

Those are the two main ingredients of a dish that’s going viral on Facebook.

It’s called Retro Spaghetti-O Jello, and the recipe and video were shared by SharedFood. The ingredients are simple: water, condensed tomato soup, unflavored gelatin and Spaghetti-Os with Vienna sausages.

SharedFood says on it’s website:

“Sometimes it’s fun just to see what you can and can’t make jello out of! Is this one a winner??? Well you’re going to have to try it for yourself! “So let’s try a giant Spaghetti-O made out of Spaghetti-Os! The flavor is the same as a nice bowl of america’s favorite canned pasta. Serve it with some Vienna sausages, hot dogs and a sliced bread. Enjoy!”

The Facebook post with the recipe and video has gotten over 91,000 shares, and it’s been viewed over 13 million times.

And the comments are pretty entertaining:

One follower said: “This looks disgusting….I can’t believe this would even be considered…I hate spaghetti-o’s anyway but to put in a jello form and chilled….OMG GAG!”

Another says: “Yummy! I cannot wait to take this to my next family gathering! Won’t they be surprised. A nutritious meal of gelatin spaghettios congealed with tomato soup with canned salty wieners to top it off. My aunt Edna will be jealous. It will be the rave of the party! They will be asking for this recipe over and over again. Move over Julia Child here comes the best dish ever. Slop!”

Judge for yourself: