Trump tweets plans to send DACA’s fate to Congress

Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

President Donald Trump hinted in a tweet Tuesday morning that he will leave it up to Congress to decide what happens with the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, more commonly known as DACA.

“Congress, get ready to do your job!” he tweeted.

The DACA program allows children of undocumented immigrants to stay in the country. DACA protects nearly 800,000 people from deportation.

According to ABC News, Trump plans to phase out DACA.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will make the announcement on the DACA program at 11 a.m. ET — FOX8 will livestream the address at www.myfox8.com.

The administration chose Sept. 5 to announce its decision on DACA, the same day several attorneys general have said they plan on expanding a lawsuit to include a challenge to the DACA program if it’s not ended.

President Barack Obama, who implemented DACA on June 15, 2012, using an executive action, intended for the program to be temporary and for Congress to pass a more comprehensive immigration reform bill.