Tropical Storm Jose forms over Atlantic, expected to strengthen

Tropical Storm Jose has formed over the Atlantic Ocean.

Jose currently poses no immediate threat to land but is expected to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is about 1,505 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, and maximum sustained winds are 40 mph. The present movement is at 13 mph.

Jose is expected to strengthen over the next 48 and could become a hurricane by Friday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.