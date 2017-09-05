Suspect sought after robbery at Greensboro State Employees’ Credit Union

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Greensboro Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to the State Employees’ Credit Union located at 2600 S. Holden Road around 9:10 a.m. in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, employees told police that a man entered the facility, approached the teller and passed a note which stated he had a gun and wanted money.

No one was injured during the robbery. The man fled the bank on foot.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.