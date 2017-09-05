‘Potentially catastrophic’ Hurricane Irma’s winds continue to increase, remains a Category 5 storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Irma's sustained winds have now climbed 185 mph, with gusts reaching much higher, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Irma remains a Category 5 storm.

There is an “increasing chance” the storm will impact Florida.

Irma poses the greatest danger to South Florida from Friday night through Monday, with tropical-force winds possible Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

"We have to watch it very closely,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a speech Tuesday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful Category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days, according to the NHC.

Gov. Scott has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida.

“Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm, and Florida must be prepared,” Scott said. “In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared.”

Scott activated 100 National Guard members Tuesday with another 6,000 available, The Orlando Sentinel reported. He’s spoken with local officials, as well as President Donald Trump, who activated pre-landfall emergency declaration to free federal funds and resources.